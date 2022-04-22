Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $40.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 817,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

