Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 58,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,678,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

