Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.32.

Shares of CPX opened at C$42.64 on Thursday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

