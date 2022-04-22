Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 17017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Specifically, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,517 in the last three months. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 757.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.