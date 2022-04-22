Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 46.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded down $7.95 on Friday, reaching $246.57. 342,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average is $234.30. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $262.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

