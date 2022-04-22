Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $121.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.83.

CVNA traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

