Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.83.

CVNA stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.49. 142,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,970. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carvana has a 12-month low of $79.28 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

