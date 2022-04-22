Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $423.32 million, a P/E ratio of 166.39 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

