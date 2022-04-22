Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $423.32 million, a P/E ratio of 166.39 and a beta of 1.15. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Casa Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casa Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
