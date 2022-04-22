Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

CLS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

