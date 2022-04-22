Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Shares Down 2.1%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 99,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 95,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.09 million and a P/E ratio of 52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

In other news, insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,225.60). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,618.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

