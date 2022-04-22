CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 27,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 107,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth $219,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the third quarter worth $295,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

