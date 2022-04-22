ChartEx (CHART) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $773.00

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $88,560.98 and approximately $773.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.85 or 0.07413887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.15 or 0.99991542 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.