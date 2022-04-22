ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ChatCoin has a market cap of $795,740.12 and approximately $5,296.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.02 or 1.00120014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00058114 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00027942 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

