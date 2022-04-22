Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $32,099.58 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $32,099.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CKPT remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,411. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 205,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CKPT. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.