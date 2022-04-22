Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.59.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.