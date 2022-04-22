China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.