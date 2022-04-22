Choate Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.90. 13,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,273. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

