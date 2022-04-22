Choate Investment Advisors Buys 336 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $67.69. 20,042,723 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50.

