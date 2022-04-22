Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,678. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22.

