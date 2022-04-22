Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $235.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Boeing stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.