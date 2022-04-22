Choate Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. 16,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,024. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

