Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $692,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.40. 4,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,542. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.59.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

