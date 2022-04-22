Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 1,888 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 309.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $416.51. 1,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,945. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

