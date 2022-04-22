Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 392 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.87. 226,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,123,151. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.52 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

