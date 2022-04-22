Choate Investment Advisors Sells 45 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.38. 1,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

