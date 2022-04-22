Choate Investment Advisors Sells 531 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

IWM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 661,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,496,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

