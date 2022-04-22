CIBC Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$44.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.71.

NPI opened at C$40.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.74. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$34.95 and a 12-month high of C$44.20. The firm has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

