Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones Sells 5,918 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cigna stock traded down $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.06. 1,249,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.08. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

