Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

