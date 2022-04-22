Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 896,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,867,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

