Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Up to $29.58

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.58, but opened at $30.44. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 479,503 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,508,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

