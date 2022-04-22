Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.67).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.61) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.04) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.18) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($51,745.20). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,120 in the last three months.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,170 ($15.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,500. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 999 ($13.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($21.92). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,316.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

