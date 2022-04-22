CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $69.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. 1,357,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.