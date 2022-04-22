CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.