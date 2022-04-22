Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$132.33.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$112.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$95.50 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,861.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

