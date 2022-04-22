Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $79.41.
