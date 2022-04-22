Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CGECF opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $79.41.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

