Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the highest is $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $20.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.01 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.61 billion to $22.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,816,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $431,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. The stock had a trading volume of 62,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

