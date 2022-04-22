Coin Artist (COIN) Achieves Market Cap of $419,982.62

Coin Artist (COIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $419,982.62 and $50.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00104252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

