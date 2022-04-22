Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 169,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,569. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $23,277,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

