Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $601.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.