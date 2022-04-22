Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 25.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

