Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.
NASDAQ COLB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51.
In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
