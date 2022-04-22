Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.44 Billion

Analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will announce $30.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.88 billion and the highest is $31.46 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,045. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.