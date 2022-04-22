Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4253 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Shares of NYSE CCZ opened at $60.00 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43.

