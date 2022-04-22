Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

