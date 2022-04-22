Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,826. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.