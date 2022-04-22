Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $62.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

CMP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 270,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

