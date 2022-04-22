Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,150 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $15.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 334,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,866. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $176.74 and a one year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,083,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

