Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.80 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded down $11.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 619,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,309,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

