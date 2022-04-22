Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.42 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $12.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.76. 92,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,910.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,256,728. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.