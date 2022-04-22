Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 322.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 163,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,650. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

